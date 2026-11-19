Richard chipped in 20 points (9-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists and four steals in 27 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 116-94 loss to the Mavericks.

The second-year guard put together his best game of the season so far, setting new highs in points and steals. Richard has handled a bigger workload since Stephen Curry (abdomen) was sidelined, and over the last four games (one start), the Florida product is averaging 24.8 minutes, 11.8 points, 2.8 boards, 1.8 steals, 1.5 threes and 1.3 assists while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor. Curry isn't expected back until mid-December, so Richard will get a real opportunity to establish himself as a more significant part of the Warriors' second unit.