Richard generated 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block over 22 minutes of Friday's 106-73 loss to Portland in Summer League.

Richard was one of the few bright spots for the Warriors during the blowout, finishing tied for the team high in points and contributing on the defensive end. His negative eight plus-minus was the best of any Golden State starter. Richard has gotten off to a solid start in his first Summer League after being selected with the 56th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.