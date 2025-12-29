Richard chipped in 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and five steals over 35 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 141-127 overtime loss to the Raptors.

The rookie second-round pick had just four total steals over his prior eight games combined, but Richard was very busy at the defensive end as he set a new career high in the category, while also setting a new career high in minutes. Richard has regained a spot in the backcourt rotation even with Stephen Curry healthy, and over the last four games he's averaging 8.8 points, 3.8 boards, 1.5 threes and 1.3 steals in 2.0 minutes as part of the Warriors' second unit.