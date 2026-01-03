Richard amassed 13 points (5-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 27 minutes during Friday's 131-94 loss to Oklahoma City.

With Stephen Curry (ankle) and Jimmy Butler (illness) both missing from the lineup, Richard got his first start since Dec. 7 and tied Moses Moody and Al Horford for the Warriors' scoring lead in a rout. Richard's seen his workload increase since Christmas, and over the last four games he's averaging 9.5 points, 3.8 boards, 2.3 steals, 2.0 assists and 1.3 threes in 25.5 minutes a contest.