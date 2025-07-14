Richard recorded 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three steals and a block in 24 minutes during Sunday's 103-93 Summer League win over the Jazz.

Richard made his presence felt on the defense end again Sunday, registering a team-high three steals and adding a block. Most of Richard's shot volume came from the three-point line, where he struggled, missing four of his five attempts. On the bright side, Richard made both of his attempts from two-point range and connected on all three of his free-throw tries.