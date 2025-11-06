Richard generated 30 points (10-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 35 minutes of Wednesday's 121-116 loss to Sacramento.

Richard made his first career NBA start Wednesday night with the Warriors down three starters in Stephen Curry (illness), Jimmy Butler (back) and Draymond Green (ribs). He had a monster outing, catching fire from the field and drilling five three-pointers. Richard becomes the second rookie to score 30 points in a game this season, joining VJ Edgecombe in the prestigious group. Richard's workload will decrease once Golden State gets healthy, but he looks to be playing his way into a spot in the nightly rotation.