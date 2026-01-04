Warriors' Will Richard: Good to go Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Richard (heel) is available for Saturday's game against the Jazz.
Richard was previously listed as probable, but he will give it a go Saturday. The rookie is averaging 7.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals over his last six games.
More News
-
Warriors' Will Richard: Moves back to bench role•
-
Warriors' Will Richard: Probable for Saturday•
-
Warriors' Will Richard: Chips in 13 in blowout loss•
-
Warriors' Will Richard: Back in starting lineup•
-
Warriors' Will Richard: Career-high five steals in OT loss•
-
Warriors' Will Richard: Pops for 20 points in win•