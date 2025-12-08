Richard notched nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes during Sunday's 123-91 win over the Bulls.

Richard bounced back from Saturday's game against Cleveland where he failed to hit a three-pointer, and drained three from deep Sunday. Richard has been a great piece in the Warriors' starting lineup, as he averages 8.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.1 blocks and 1.4 threes on a 40.5 percent clip across 21.2 minutes in 12 starts.