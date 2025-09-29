The Warriors agreed to sign Richard to a four-year deal, including two years fully guaranteed, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Richard was the No. 56 overall pick in the 2025 draft and will get a long-term deal before making his regular-season debut. Richard joins a relatively packed wing rotation, but the investment from the team indicates he could play himself into a sizable role. The rookie showed flashes of potential during Summer League, recording at least 10 points, four rebounds and two steals in three separate outings.