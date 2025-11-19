Richard totaled six points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists and one steal over 15 minutes during Tuesday's 121-113 loss to Orlando.

Richard made his fourth consecutive and fifth total start Tuesday, but was not able to take advantage of the opportunity offensively, attempting just two field goals. In his five starts, Richard averages 11.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.2 blocks, but the rookie's scoring numbers may be heavily inflated from a 30-point explosion against the Kings on Nov. 5.