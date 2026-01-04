default-cbs-image
Richard is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Jazz.

Richard is back on the bench as the Warriors will have Stephen Curry (ankle) returning to the starting lineup. Richard is averaging 7.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game when coming off the bench this season.

