Warriors' Will Richard: Moves back to bench role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Richard is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Jazz.
Richard is back on the bench as the Warriors will have Stephen Curry (ankle) returning to the starting lineup. Richard is averaging 7.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game when coming off the bench this season.
More News
-
Warriors' Will Richard: Good to go Saturday•
-
Warriors' Will Richard: Probable for Saturday•
-
Warriors' Will Richard: Chips in 13 in blowout loss•
-
Warriors' Will Richard: Back in starting lineup•
-
Warriors' Will Richard: Career-high five steals in OT loss•
-
Warriors' Will Richard: Pops for 20 points in win•