This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Warriors' Will Richard: Not listed on injury report
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Richard (heel) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Richard is set to return from a one-game absence due to left heel soreness. The rookie second-rounder is a top candidate to enter the starting five due to De'Anthony Melton (thumb) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) being sidelined.