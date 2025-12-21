Richard chipped in 20 points (6-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and five rebounds in 19 minutes during Saturday's 119-116 win over the Suns.

Richard scored at least 20 points for just the second time in his career, fresh off three consecutive DNP-CD's. While this was an encouraging performance by the rookie, projecting him to do this again feels like fool's gold. The backcourt rotation in Golden State seemingly changes on a nightly basis, and for fantasy purposes, avoiding it altogether feels like a smart move.