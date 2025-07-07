Richard posted 16 points (3-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 25 minutes during Sunday's 90-88 Summer League loss to the Spurs.

Richard made his Warriors debut Sunday and put together a solid performance despite struggling from the floor. Much of his work was done from the free-throw line, where he made all eight of his attempts. Aside from his offensive production, Richard showed flashes of defensive ability, locking up on the perimeter and registering two steals.