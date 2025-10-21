Warriors' Will Richard: Sliding to bench Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Richard will come off the bench in Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Richard got the starting nod in Golden State's final two preseason games, though he'll come off the bench in Tuesday's regular-season opener. The rookie second-round pick is expected to provide emergency depth on the wing this season.
More News
-
Warriors' Will Richard: Nets 13 points in starting role•
-
Warriors' Will Richard: Trio of threes in starting role•
-
Warriors' Will Richard: Starting Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Will Richard: Inks four-year deal with Warriors•
-
Warriors' Will Richard: Struggles to find shooting touch•
-
Warriors' Will Richard: Collects three steals in SL win•