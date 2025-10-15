Richard is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Richards will be joined in the first unit by Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga and Al Horford. Steve Kerr said he wanted to get a look at how Richard fares playing alongside starters and going up against starters, so he should get some decent run in Tuesday's preseason finale.