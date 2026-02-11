This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Warriors' Will Richard: Still battling knee issue
Richard is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to a bruised right knee.
Richard was also listed as questionable ahead of Monday's game before getting the green light to play. He'll likely test the injured knee in shootaround and warmups before the team makes a final call on his availability.