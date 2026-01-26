Richard chipped in 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and three steals in 24 minutes during Sunday's 111-85 victory over the Timberwolves.

The Warriors got some really strong performances from their second unit, with Richard, De'Anthony Melton and Gui Santos all finding success in this blowout win. Richard hasn't been able to generate much appeal in fantasy formats, however, posting averages of 5.3 points, 2.3 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers in 21.6 minutes over his last seven games.