Richard totaled 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 118-111 preseason win over the Trail Blazers.

Coach Steve Kerr gave Richard the starting nod Tuesday with Jimmy Butler (ankle) out, wanting to see how the rookie would perform alongside and against regular rotation players. The Florida product responded well, knocking down three triples as part of a solid overall showing. He's appeared in all four preseason contests so far, working to build his case for a reserve guard role once the regular season tips off.