Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Adequate in second straight start
Cauley-Stein played 25 minutes in Saturday's 109-95 win over the Magic, finishing with 10 points (5-5 FG), six boards, two assists and one steal.
For the second straight game, Cauley-Stein started at center over Omari Spellman and delivered another 10-6-2 stat line accompanied by strong shooting from the field. While he looks like he may continue to top the depth chart ahead of Spellman, Cauley-Stein's low usage rate and poor free-throw shooting renders him a better fit in 14-team leagues rather than 12-team formats.
