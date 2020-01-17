Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Back in starting five
Cauley-Stein is starting Thursday against the Nuggets, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Cauley-Stein has come off the bench for the last three contests, but he'll get a chance to run with the first unit Thursday night. Omari Spellman will move to a bench role as a result.
