Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Back in starting five

Cauley-Stein is starting Thursday against the Nuggets, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cauley-Stein has come off the bench for the last three contests, but he'll get a chance to run with the first unit Thursday night. Omari Spellman will move to a bench role as a result.

