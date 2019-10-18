Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Does on-court work Friday
Cauley-Stein (foot) participated in a light shooting workout after Friday's shootaround, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
While it wasn't much for Cauley-Stein, it is significant, as this is the first on-court work the big man has been seen doing since suffering the foot sprain about a month ago. Cauley-Stein, at the very least, is still expected to miss the entire month of October.
