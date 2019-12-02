Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Double-doubles in loss Sunday
Cauley-Stein produced 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Sunday's 100-96 loss to the Magic.
Cauley-Stein ended with his first double-double of the season Sunday in what could be the high-point of 2019. Kevon Looney (hamstring) is slated to return for Monday's game in Atlanta and could eventually slide in as the starting center. Even in a starting role, Cauley-Stein has struggled to maintain relevance in 12-team leagues. Any reduction in playing time is likely to see him drop out of the conversation altogether.
