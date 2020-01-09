Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Double-doubles in loss Wednesday

Cauley-Stein produced 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT) and 11 rebounds in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 107-98 loss to the Bucks.

Cauley-Stein provided when the team needed him by making most of his shot attempts and grabbing boards for possession to get just his second double-double this season (his first since Dec. 1). Though performances like these are hard to come by with the minutes he's given, the 26-year-old center still holds good but not great value in deeper fantasy leagues.