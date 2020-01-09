Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Double-doubles in loss Wednesday
Cauley-Stein produced 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT) and 11 rebounds in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 107-98 loss to the Bucks.
Cauley-Stein provided when the team needed him by making most of his shot attempts and grabbing boards for possession to get just his second double-double this season (his first since Dec. 1). Though performances like these are hard to come by with the minutes he's given, the 26-year-old center still holds good but not great value in deeper fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Limited minutes in return•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Set to return•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Still out Thursday•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Sidelined with illness•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Elite thievery Sunday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...