Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Elite thievery Sunday
Cauley-Stein had 14 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 FT), six steals, five rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Sunday's 100-79 loss to the Kings.
Cauley-Stein managed a season-high six steals Sunday, turning in one of his better performances. The return of Kevon Looney has done little to impact Cauley-Stein who has been a top-75 player over the past two weeks. Over that period he is averaging 1.7 steals and 1.9 blocks. He has always been a sneaky source of steals from the center spot, although the blocks are a welcome surprise.
