Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Expected to start at center

Cauley-Stein is expected to start at center for the Warriors, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Slater was asked about the Warriors' projected starting five in a mailbag piece, so this is more so his opinion, rather than a definitive statement from coach Steve Kerr. Nonetheless, it's a minor vote of confidence for Cauley-Stein, who the Warriors brought over from Sacramento in free agency to help fill the void left by the departure of DeMarcus Cousins. At the end of the day, Cauley-Stein and Kevon Looney figure to split minutes relatively evenly, though Slater notes that Looney will likely be the one on the court in closing situations.

