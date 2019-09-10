Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Expected to start at center
Cauley-Stein is expected to start at center for the Warriors, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
Slater was asked about the Warriors' projected starting five in a mailbag piece, so this is more so his opinion, rather than a definitive statement from coach Steve Kerr. Nonetheless, it's a minor vote of confidence for Cauley-Stein, who the Warriors brought over from Sacramento in free agency to help fill the void left by the departure of DeMarcus Cousins. At the end of the day, Cauley-Stein and Kevon Looney figure to split minutes relatively evenly, though Slater notes that Looney will likely be the one on the court in closing situations.
More News
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Inks deal with Warriors•
-
Willie Cauley-Stein: Hits open market•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: To become restricted free agent•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Quiet in finale•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Off injury report•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Not with team Friday•
-
Updating key NBA injuries
RotoWire's Jeff Stotts checks in on Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Brandon Ingram and other key...
-
Fantasy Basketball: Potential busts
Whether it's age, injury or role, there are tons of key players who could be in position to...
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...