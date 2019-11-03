Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Fails to impress as starter

Cauley-Stein had eight points (4-7 FG), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block during Saturday's 93-87 loss against Charlotte.

Kevin Looney remains out due to a hamstring injury, and that should open the door for Cauley-Stein to show what he can do as a starter. He has averaged 7.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 block per game in his first two starts, and should remain on that role Monday at home against the Trail Blazers mainly due to the lack of a better alternative on the current roster.