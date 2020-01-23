Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Fails to make field goal
Cauley-Stein exploded for two points (0-5 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a block in the Warriors' 129-96 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday night.
A figurehead starter playing only 14 minutes, Cauley-Stein had four fouls to go along with his two points. It may have been especially disappointing to some considering that he was coming off of three strong showings. The Warriors are a young team and are especially susceptible to the off-night. Cauley-Stein has a tough next matchup Thursday when the Pacers come to town.
