Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Fills stat sheet against Lakers
Cauley-Stein had 10 points (5-7 FG), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 120-94 loss at the Lakers.
The former Sacramento big man did a good job contributing across the baord and while he hasn't scored more than 12 points or grabbing 11 rebounds in a single game this season, at least he is shooting a career-high 56.9 percent from the field. He will remain as Golden State's starting center Friday against Boston.
More News
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: New season high in boards, minutes•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Swats three shots against Thunder•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Registers season high in minutes•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Fails to impress as starter•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Lands bench role for season debut•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Says he'll play vs. Suns•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...