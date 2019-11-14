Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Fills stat sheet against Lakers

Cauley-Stein had 10 points (5-7 FG), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 120-94 loss at the Lakers.

The former Sacramento big man did a good job contributing across the baord and while he hasn't scored more than 12 points or grabbing 11 rebounds in a single game this season, at least he is shooting a career-high 56.9 percent from the field. He will remain as Golden State's starting center Friday against Boston.