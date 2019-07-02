Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Inks deal with Warriors

Cauley-Stein has agreed to a contract with the Warriors, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. The deal is for slightly above the minimum salary.

Cauley-Stein started all 81 games for the Kings last season, but the organization has decided to move on from the soon-to-be 26-year-old. He's essentially been a full-time starter across the past two seasons, averaging 12.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 27.6 minutes. It's unclear if he'll start for Golden State, but there's a strong possibility that Cauley-Stein and Kevon Looney split minutes at the position.