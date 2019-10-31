Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Lands bench role for season debut
Cauley-Stein will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against Phoenix, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Although it was anticipated that Cauley-Stein could make his Warriors debut as part of the starting five, he'll instead start the season as part of the second unit. The fifth-year center, who was already expected to see heavy minutes, could see his role magnified in the short-term with Kevin Looney (hamstring) being ruled out for at least the next four games.
