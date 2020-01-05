Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Limited minutes in return
Cauley-Stein (illness) put up five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds in 14 minutes Saturday in the Warriors' 111-104 win over the Pistons.
While Cauley-Stein stepped back in as the Warriors' starting center in his return from a two-game absence, coach Steve Kerr was understandably cautious with the center's usage coming off the illness. Expect Cauley-Stein to take on a higher volume of minutes Monday in Sacramento.
