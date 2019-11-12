Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: New season high in boards, minutes
Cauley-Stein played 26 minutes and finished with eight points (4-7 FG, 0-2 FT0, 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block Monday in the Warriors' 122-108 loss to the Jazz.
Cauley-Stein established a new season high in rebounds and raked in the defensive stats, but the fact that he saw his most minutes of 2019-20 may have been the most encouraging development. Even with Draymond Green (finger) back from a five-game absence, Cauley-Stein still handled the majority of the minutes at center while coach Steve Kerr deployed Green primarily at power forward. The matchup with the towering Rudy Gobert may have had something to do with the decision, but the Warriors' long injury list should nonetheless help Cauley-Stein's case for sticking around as a mid-20-minute starter alongside Green.
