Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Not expected to return in October

Cauley-Stein revealed Monday that he's been instructed to stay off his left foot for the month of October, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

This means that Cauley-Stein won't be ready to go for the season opener, and he'll likely miss at least a few weeks of the regular season before getting the green light to return. During an interview Monday, he stated that he suffered the injury during a pick-up game, landing awkwardly after going up for a lob. Kevon Looney is expected to open the 2019 campaign as the starting center with Cauley-Stein sidelined.