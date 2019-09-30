Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Out with foot sprain

Cauley-Stein will miss training camp due to a left mid-foot sprain, Marc Spears of ESPN reports.

Cauley-Stein suffered the injury during a workout last week, and the Warriors expect him to miss roughly 2-to-4 weeks. The hope is that he'll be good to go for the start of the regular season, but the absence could impact his battle with Kevon Looney for the starting center designation.