Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Out with foot sprain
Cauley-Stein will miss training camp due to a left mid-foot sprain, Marc Spears of ESPN reports.
Cauley-Stein suffered the injury during a workout last week, and the Warriors expect him to miss roughly 2-to-4 weeks. The hope is that he'll be good to go for the start of the regular season, but the absence could impact his battle with Kevon Looney for the starting center designation.
More News
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Expected to start at center•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Inks deal with Warriors•
-
Willie Cauley-Stein: Hits open market•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: To become restricted free agent•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Quiet in finale•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Off injury report•
-
2019 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Point guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the point guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Shooting guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the shooting guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Rookies to know in Fantasy
Who are the rookies to know for Fantasy players? Nick Whalen breaks down those you need to...