Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Probable Wednesday
Cauley-Stein (foot) is expected to make his season debut Wednesday against the Suns, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Cauley-Stein was recently spotted scrimmaging in the G League, and it appears things went well. He should provide much-needed depth for the Warriors, who have struggled so far. It's not immediately clear if he'll be on a minutes restriction.
