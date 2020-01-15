Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Reduced role continues

Cauley-Stein had eight points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 124-99 loss to Dallas.

Cauley-Stein's downward trajectory continued Tuesday, playing just 18 minutes despite the game going into garbage time. He is barely inside the top-300 over the past two weeks and the improvement of Omari Spellman has all but put an end to Caley-Stein's standard league dreams. If you are still holding for any reason, you should feel good about letting him go for basically any top-200 player right now.