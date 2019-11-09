Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Registers season high in minutes

Cauley-Stein tallied four points (2-5 FG), eight rebounds, three blocks and a steal in a 125-119 loss to Minnesota on Friday.

The center wasn't a presence on the offensive end but was solid defensively, collecting eight rebounds eight and blocking three shots. The 26-year-old was on the court for a season-high 25 minutes, which is promising news after suffering a foot injury before the 2019-20 campaign started. With fellow big man Kevon Looney out (hamstring), Cauley-Stein may continue to see an incremental increase in playing time with every game.