Play

Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Retreats to bench

Cauley-Stein isn't starting Friday's game against the Clippers.

Cauley-Stein registered a double-double in his last start Wednesday against a tough Milwaukee defense, but he's set for a bench role Friday, his first time as a reserve since Oct. 30 against Phoenix. Omari Spellman enters the starting five in Cauley-Stein's place.

More News
Our Latest Stories