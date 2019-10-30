Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Says he'll play vs. Suns

Cauley-Stein (foot) told reporters that he'll play Wednesday night against Phoenix, Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Cauley-Stein is yet to take the floor during the regular season, but it appears he's poised to make his debut Wednesday night as the Warriors seek their second win of the year. With Kevon Looney sidelined, it's possible Cauley-Stein could be inserted into the starting lineup right away.