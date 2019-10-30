Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Says he'll play vs. Suns
Cauley-Stein (foot) told reporters that he'll play Wednesday night against Phoenix, Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Cauley-Stein is yet to take the floor during the regular season, but it appears he's poised to make his debut Wednesday night as the Warriors seek their second win of the year. With Kevon Looney sidelined, it's possible Cauley-Stein could be inserted into the starting lineup right away.
More News
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Probable Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Scrimmaging in G League•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Does on-court work Friday•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Not expected to return in October•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Out with foot sprain•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Expected to start at center•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...