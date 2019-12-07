Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Scores 10 points in win

Cauley-Stein finished with 10 points (5-8 FG

The 25-year-old center managed to reach double digits for the eighth time this year in Friday's close win. Cauley-Stein's largely been a disappointment for fantasy owners, who haven't received enough on the offensive end to justify his strong averages of 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals. Despite the modest offensive production (7.5 points per game), Cauley-Stein's been pegged to remain in the starting lineup, a move that could help push him towards better statistical outcomes down the road.