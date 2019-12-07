Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Scores 10 points in win
Cauley-Stein finished with 10 points (5-8 FG
The 25-year-old center managed to reach double digits for the eighth time this year in Friday's close win. Cauley-Stein's largely been a disappointment for fantasy owners, who haven't received enough on the offensive end to justify his strong averages of 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals. Despite the modest offensive production (7.5 points per game), Cauley-Stein's been pegged to remain in the starting lineup, a move that could help push him towards better statistical outcomes down the road.
More News
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Will remain in starting five•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Double-doubles in loss Sunday•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Well-rounded line in Tuesday's win•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Fills stat sheet against Lakers•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: New season high in boards, minutes•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Swats three shots against Thunder•
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...