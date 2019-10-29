Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Scrimmaging in G League

Cauley-Stein (foot) was spotted scrimmaging with some of Golden State's G League players earlier in the week, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Cauley-Stein hasn't been able to make his season debut just yet due to a left foot injury, but he's shown significant progress of late. According to Slater, Cauley-Stein has a chance to make play sometime the Warriors' upcoming homestand, which runs from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4.