Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Set to return
Cauley-Stein (illness) will play Saturday against the Pistons, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Cauley-Stein missed the Warriors' previous two game due to illness. His return bumps Marquese Chriss back to the bench.
More News
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Still out Thursday•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Sidelined with illness•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Elite thievery Sunday•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Turns in 17 points in loss•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Scores 10 points in win•
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.