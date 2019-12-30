Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Sidelined with illness
Cauley-Stein (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
There's apparently a bug making its way around Golden State's locker room. With Cauley-Stein unavailable, Marquese Chriss and Alen Smailagic could be in line for increased run.
