Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Sticking on bench
Cauley-Stein is expected to come off the bench again in Sunday's game in Memphis after coach Steve Kerr said Omari Spellman would remain the Warriors' starting center, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.
After turning in a few solid games in a row off the bench, Spellman was thrust into the starting five in Friday's 109-100 loss to the Clippers and capitalized on the opportunity, providing 17 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 28 minutes. So long as he avoids foul trouble, Spellman should be in line for a similar level of playing time Sunday, likely relegating Cauley-Stein to a 15-to-20-minute role.
