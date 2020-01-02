Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Still out Thursday
Cauley-Stein (illness) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves.
The 26-year-old will be sidelined for the second straight contest due to the illness. Marquese Chriss is likely to receive another start Thursday in Cauley-Stein's absence.
