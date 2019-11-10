Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Swats three shots against Thunder
Cauley-Stein had 10 points (5-9 FG), six rebounds and three blocks in 24 minutes during Saturday's 114-108 loss at the Thunder.
Cauley-Stein scored in double figures for the second time in his last four starts, although he is yet to register more than 12 points in a single game. His rebounding totals have been below average for a seven-footer -- 5.6 per game -- so his upside shouldn't be very high moving forward. He will have a tough matchup Monday against Rudy Gobert and the Jazz.
