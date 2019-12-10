Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Turns in 17 points in loss
Cauley-Stein totaled 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots and a steal across 24 minutes in Monday's 110-102 loss to the Grizzlies.
The center's 17 points on Monday is a season high. While it looked like Kevon Looney's return would compromise Cauley-Stein's output, it appears to have had the opposite effect in the short term. He's now strung together two decent games and will look to keep things going on Wednesday against the Knicks, the only team that can claim a worse record than the Warriors.
More News
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Scores 10 points in win•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Will remain in starting five•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Double-doubles in loss Sunday•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Well-rounded line in Tuesday's win•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Fills stat sheet against Lakers•
-
Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: New season high in boards, minutes•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...