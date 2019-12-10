Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Turns in 17 points in loss

Cauley-Stein totaled 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots and a steal across 24 minutes in Monday's 110-102 loss to the Grizzlies.

The center's 17 points on Monday is a season high. While it looked like Kevon Looney's return would compromise Cauley-Stein's output, it appears to have had the opposite effect in the short term. He's now strung together two decent games and will look to keep things going on Wednesday against the Knicks, the only team that can claim a worse record than the Warriors.