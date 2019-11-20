Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Well-rounded line in Tuesday's win

Cauley-Stein collected six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 114-95 win over the Grizzlies.

Cauley-Stein stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with a season high in dimes while matching his season high minute total and grabbing double-digit boards for the second time through 11 games. Even with the team down several players due to injury, Cauley-Stein is still competing with Marquese Chriss and Omari Spellman for minutes and remains best reserved for use in deeper formats.