Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein: Will remain in starting five

Cauley-Stein will remain in the starting lineup Monday against Atlanta, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

While the Warriors will get Kevon Looney back from injury Monday, they'll start him at center, as Cauley-Stein shifts down to the nominal power forward spot. It's yet another lineup wrinkle for Steve Kerr's banged-up squad, which will be without Draymond Green (rest) on Monday. Once Green returns and the Warriors gradually get healthier up and down the roster, Cauley-Stein could shift to a bench role.